Family members: Conditions have not improved at The Citadel

Prior to February, this center experienced multiple years of poor regulatory compliance and was closely monitored by State Agencies and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Since February, this team has navigated the existing challenges as well as immediate onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with the support of state and local health departments as well as our regulatory agencies. We view these agencies as partners who share our mission to provide clinical excellence to those we serve. Although this team has only had the privilege to provide care for our residents these last eight (8) months, the historical regulatory compliance compounds in the decision making of our regulators today.