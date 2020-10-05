Drop-in community workshop planned to provide input for Concord’s North West Park Master Plan

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord Parks and Recreation Department is working to develop a Community Park in the Northwest Region of Concord and is engaging the community in the planning process. Together, the City and community are creating a plan that will guide the development of the recreation programming priorities for the park facility.
As part of the process, Concord Parks and Recreation staff and project consultants are hosting a drop-in Community Workshop at the Cox Mill Elementary School Field Shelters located at 1300 Cox Mill Road on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
All residents and stakeholders are invited to participate in the drop-in anytime between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. City and consultant staff will meet with residents and answer questions about the master planning process.
Attendees will move through one of several stations and participate in completing a voter card designed to produce feedback on types of outdoor and indoor amenity and facility choices. This event will adhere to all state and local guidance regarding mass gatherings, social distancing, and masks requirements.
Persons in attendance, including participants, City personnel, and consultant staff, will be required to wear a face-covering.
Development of a Community Park in the Northwest Region of Concord is a City Council goal and top priority of the Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan. The City has partnered with Woolpert’s Charlotte office, specializing in park planning and design, to prepare concepts and a final master plan for the property.
Can’t make the meeting, or want to keep up with the process and receive updates? Visit publicinput.com/concord to provide your thoughts online and stay in touch with staff as the process continues.
For more information, please contact Park Planner Jason Pauling at 704-920-5641 or paulingj@concordnc.gov.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.