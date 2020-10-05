Coroner’s office identifies suspect killed in shooting that took Myrtle Beach officer’s life

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed during a deadly officer-involved shooting that also took the life a Myrtle Beach police officer.
Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 20-year-old John Derek Aycoth died in the shooting. He lived in Myrtle Beach.
Willard said that Aycoth died from a gunshot wound around 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of 14th Avenue South.
Officials with the J. Reuben Long Detention Center say they have not come across any record of an arrest of Aycoth in their system.
Horry County public index records show a previous incident with Myrtle Beach Municipal traffic court after a motorcycle helmet violation made in September of 2019, which it says Aycoth pled guilty to.
Myrtle Beach PFC. Jacob Hancher also died in the shooting. A second Myrtle Beach police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident and has been released from the hospital.
Hancher and another Myrtle Beach officer were responding to a domestic call when shots were fired, according to authorities.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.
SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby said in an email Monday afternoon that agents “are in the process of conducting interviews with all potential witnesses, along with collecting all relevant evidence.”
