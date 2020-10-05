Charlotte Motor Speedway, partners roll out virtual fan engagement opportunities

Bank of America ROVAL™ Trivia Challenge: The driver who takes the checkered flag on Sunday won’t be the only winner at the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. Thanks to Bank of America’s all-new ROVAL™ 400 Trivia Challenge, race fans will also have the opportunity to walk away a winner. Utilizing an interactive experience, fans will test their motorsports knowledge as they race around a virtual ROVAL™ answering trivia questions. As users quickly answer the 17 multiple-choice questions, their car will move further along the course, tracking their progress. Hundreds of fans who correctly answer all 17 questions correctly will be awarded a credit to the ROVAL™ fan online shop. Fans across the country can stay tuned to Sunday’s race broadcast as well as Bank of America and Charlotte Motor Speedway social media for links to the race-day trivia contest.