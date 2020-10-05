Beautiful weather rolls on... for now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will govern the weather across the Carolinas through at least the midweek period, providing plenty of sunshine by day and mostly clear skies at night.
Seasonal high temperatures in the middle 70s are forecast today before a pronounced day-to-day warming trend unfolds Tuesday through Thursday.
Upper 70s are expected Tuesday with at least lower 80s forecast Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight low temperatures in the seasonal 50s are forecast all week long.
By Friday and the weekend, the forecast becomes much less certain.
We have issued a First Alert for the weekend, as tropical moisture may bring better rain chances back to the Carolinas late in the week. There is a lot of uncertainty in the extended forecast, so make sure you keep up with the latest weather updates through the week.
Tropical Depression #26 formed south of Jamaica Sunday evening, and is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Delta later today, and potentially a hurricane by Wednesday, as it moves into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Unfortunately, this system may bring heavy rainfall, damaging winds and storm surge – yet again - along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida.
Right now, the latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center, takes what is expected to become Hurricane Delta, toward the Louisiana/Mississippi/Alabama coast on Friday. Depending on the steering currents, this tropical system may continue to move north into the Tennessee Valley region, potentially bringing tropical moisture to the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday before pulling away on Sunday.
Again, this is highly subject to change, so at this early juncture, I would not alert any outdoor plans, but urge you to stay tuned for forecast updates.
We are also closely watching Tropical Storm Gamma, which is expected to meander along the Yucatan Peninsula this week, bringing more rain and wind to Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
