11-year-old behind ‘Running 4 Heroes’ to honor fallen Myrtle Beach officer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An 11-year-old in Florida plans to honor the service of a fallen Myrtle Beach Police officer on Monday.
Zechariah Cartledge, 11, will run one mile with a flag as part of the nonprofit “Running 4 Heroes" to honor Officer Jacob Hancher, who was killed in the line of duty Saturday night.
According to its website, Running 4 Heroes started with Zechariah’s appreciation for first responders and was founded with the purpose of “raising awareness and funds for those who have fallen in the line of duty.”
The nonprofit also sends the flag used in each run to the family of the officer or first responder who died in the line of duty.
“These families sacrifice more than we will ever know," reads a statement from Zechariah on the website. "If I can bring even a little joy back into their lives, it is worth it all. They are the reason I run.”
Zechariah has run over 650 total miles since Running 4 Heroes was established.
The run is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday and will be streamed live on the Running 4 Heroes Facebook page.
