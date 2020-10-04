VA Caregiver Support Program expands eligibility to Veterans of all eras

Expansion rolls out in two phases. It began October 1, 2020, with eligible Veterans who served on or before May 7, 1975. Phase two, beginning October 1, 2022, will include eligible Veterans who served between May 7, 1975, and September 11, 2001. PCAFC, which prior to this expansion was only available for eligible Post-9/11 Veterans who incurred or aggravated a serious injury in the line of duty, provides resources, education, support, a financial stipend, health insurance, and beneficiary travel to caregivers of eligible Veterans.