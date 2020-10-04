Smooth sailing ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a very wet year with more than a 10″ rainfall surplus, we will remain dry for a few days.
Highs today will be in the low 70s with mainly sunny skies. Any rain should stay well to our east.
Monday and Tuesday will take us to the mid 70s. The sun will stick around too. It will be a little warmer on Wednesday as we reach the low 80s – but the heat isn’t back to stay. We will be in the upper 70s on Thursday before we cool down again.
Friday and Saturday look good also. Highs will be in the low 70s with low rain chances. Some models are bringing in rain by late next weekend so we should enjoy the dry stretch while it lasts.
Tropical Storm Gamma is in the southern Gulf of Mexico and will mainly affect the Yucatan Peninsula.
Make it a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
