Salisbury man with extensive criminal history arrested for trafficking heroin

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In March 2020, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into heroin being distributed by Mikael Anthony Swann, age 64, a resident of the 600 block of East Horah Street in Salisbury.
According to a press release, during the course of the six month investigation, the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the Mocksville Police Department, made multiple purchases of heroin from Swann.
On September 30, 2020, following a heroin purchase from Swann at his residence, investigators stopped and arrested Swann in a vehicle. Swann had in his possession a .38 Smith & Wesson revolver. By virtue of Sawnn’s lengthy criminal history, Swann was prohibited from possessing firearms.
After stopping Swann, investigators obtained a search warrant for his residence on East Horah Street. Seized during the search were approximately 28 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia and several thousand dollars of United States currency.
During the entire investigation, the sheriff’s office seized approximately 54 grams of heroin, valued at $5,000.
Swann has felony convictions for possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, forgery of an instrument, larceny by employee, armed robbery, possession of firearm by felon, and attempted possession of firearm by felon.
Swann was charged with the following offenses: (2) counts of possess with intent to sell/deliver heroin; (2) counts of sell of heroin; (3) counts of trafficking heroin [4-14 grams]; (1) court of trafficking heroin [14-28 grams]; (1) count of maintaining a dwelling; and (1) count of possession of firearm by felon. Swann was placed under a $500,000 secured bond.
