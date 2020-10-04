Salisbury man with extensive criminal history arrested for trafficking heroin

Swann was charged with the following offenses: (2) counts of possess with intent to sell/deliver heroin; (2) counts of sell of heroin; (3) counts of trafficking heroin [4-14 grams]; (1) court of trafficking heroin [14-28 grams]; (1) count of maintaining a dwelling; and (1) count of possession of firearm by felon. Swann was placed under a $500,000 secured bond.