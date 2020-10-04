’Protect Black Women’: Megan Thee Stallion calls out Ky. AG Daniel Cameron during SNL performance

NEW YORK (WAVE) - Megan Thee Stallion, American rap artist and songwriter, used her debut as musical guest on Saturday Night Live to make a powerful statement in support of Black lives and Black women.
During a performance of the song “Savage" on the show’s 46th season premiere, Megan stops the performance midway, showing quotes and playing recordings from civil rights activist Malcolm X.
“The most disrespected, unprotected, neglected person in America is the Black woman,” Malcolm X’s clip played in full and displayed in the monitors behind Megan.
A clip from civil rights activist Tamika Mallory from Until Freedom was also played, calling out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his handling of the verdict in the Breonna Taylor investigation.
Former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection to the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment. Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove were not presented charges.
“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery,” Tamika Mallory said in press conference on September 25. That clip was also used during Megan’s performance Saturday.
Megan then spoke into the microphone providing her own message.
“We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women, because at the end of the day, we need our Black women," Megan said. "We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men, because at the end of the day, we’re tired of seeing hashtags of our Black men.”
Watch the full performance below:
WAVE 3 News reached out to the attorney general’s office for comment on the performance and has not yet received a response.
