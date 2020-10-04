Panthers show signs of a team that has it all together in win vs. Cardinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - The Panthers' offense had two areas in the team’s win over the Chargers that needed to be cleaned up: Efficiency in the red zone and converting third downs.
Against the Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, the Panthers not only managed to correct both, but also put together the offense’s best game of the young season with a dominating 31-21 victory.
The Panthers (2-2) went 4-6 in the red zone and converted 7 of 11 third downs, in addition to converting one fourth-down attempt. All of that against a Cardinals' defense that came into the game allowing the second-lowest red zone efficiency (30.8%) and the lowest third down-conversion percentage in the NFL (28.6%).
Despite that, Carolina was able to finish the game with a season-high 30 first downs after having 14 just a week prior, while putting up 31 points — also the most this year.
Each of the stalls in the red zone finished with Joey Slye field-goal attempts. He made the first from 27 yards and then missed a 42-yarder, snapping a streak of 16 consecutive makes.
The Panthers started the day not on the best of notes with wide receiver DJ Moore dropping a pass and then getting called for offensive pass interference on the opening drive. But the offense didn’t look back after that. Despite the slow start to the drive, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater orchestrated a 13 play, 66-yard possession that concluded with a one-yard Mike Davis touchdown run.
Rookie Joe Charlton only had one punt in the entire game.
Davis put together another impressive performance in his second consecutive start in place of Christian McCaffrey. He finished with 84 rushing yards on 16 carries and five receptions for 27 yards. It was his first game of 100-plus scrimmage yards since 2018.
But it was Bridgewater who scored the most impressive rushing touchdown of the day, scrambling for 18 yards to put the Panthers up 14-0 in the first quarter.
Throughout the game, the Panthers got a variety of offensive players involved — much more than the team had in the first three games of the season. Running back Reggie Bonnafon caught his second career NFL touchdown in the second quarter to put the Panthers up 21-7, and tight end Ian Thomas caught a two-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 28-7. It was the team’s first touchdown by a tight end this season.
Bridgewater threw passes to eight different receivers throughout the game and his only significant error was an interception in the second quarter that was intended for Thomas, but was overthrown and picked off by Patrick Peterson.
The defense help up on its end as well, holding the Cardinals to 94 yards in the first half. Star wide receiver, and former Clemson Tiger DeAndre Hopkins, was contained to just seven receptions for 41 yards. Quarterback Kyler Murray exploded for a couple runs, but the Panthers overall were able to contain him.
The Panthers' offense spread the ball around throughout the game and put together three drives with double-digit plays. And the defense stifled the Cardinals offense, with defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos recording his first NFL sack and fumble forced on a strip sack.
While correcting last week’s mistakes, the Panthers put together the most complete game of the season.