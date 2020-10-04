Livingstone football season now canceled

“Throughout this process, our board, the ADA, and conference staff have been consistent about the safety and well-being of our students and staff being the number one priority,” said Makola Abdullah, Virginia State University president and CIAA board chair. “Despite some tough decisions, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that all of our membership is in the best possible position for the foreseeable future.” The conference will proceed with spring sports on schedule, as prescribed by NCAA Division II, but will continue to monitor any changes in legislation that could impact those plans. “The leadership within our conference remains committed to ensuring the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. Decisions of this magnitude, while never easy, are made with those factors as the primary focus,” said Clyde Doughty, Bowie State VP of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation and CIAA ADA president. “These are unprecedented times for all of us, and we continue to work collectively to identify the solutions that act in the best interest of our membership.”