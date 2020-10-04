‘His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten’: S.C. law enforcement agencies react to death of Myrtle Beach Police officer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Reactions and condolences continued pouring to the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Sunday, after one of its officers, PFC Jacob Hancher, died following a shooting Saturday night.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety tweeted its condolences Sunday morning, offering “thoughts and prayers” to MBPD.
“We join the Myrtle Beach community in mourning the loss of PFC Jacob Hancher, who was killed in the line of duty,” tweeted the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. “We are praying for his family, fellow MBPD officers and other loved ones near and far. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”
“Our thoughts are with the Myrtle Beach Police Department as they mourn the loss of Officer Jacob Hancher who paid the ultimate sacrifice after being killed in the line of duty,” read a statement from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Police Department and the York County Sheriff’s Office also sent condolences Sunday morning.
Hancher’s death also sparked reactions from outside of South Carolina, including the New York Police Department’s Chaplains Unit, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, the Dallas Police Department, Commissioner and the U.S. Secret Service.
