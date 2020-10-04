Charlotte leaders announced as part of new Biden leadership council

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple Charlotte-area Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been named to the Biden for President North Carolina AAPI Leadership Council.
The group is made up of AAPI elected officials, activists, and business and academic leaders from across the state that. Their goal is to raise awareness in the state’s AAPI community about the Biden-Harris agenda and provide information about how folks can vote.
According to a press release put out by Biden for President North Carolina, there are more than 300,000 Asian Americans in North Carolina.
The group will host the “Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Assemble” Virtual Bus Tour at 5 p.m. tonight. Prominent state AAPI leaders will speak, along with former Olympic figure skater and current Biden for President Director of Surrogates Michelle Kwan, and actor and comedian Aasif Mandvi. Anyone wanting to attend can register here.
Members of the Biden for President North Carolina AAPI Leadership Council:
- Dimple Ajmera, Charlotte City Council Member
- Grace Galloway, Charlotte-area nurse practitioner and Chair of NCDP AAPI Caucus (Co-Chair)
- Ki-Hyun Chun, Chief Executive Officer of The Chun Group in Charlotte
- Sun Chun, Retired
- Job Thomas, Professor Emeritus at Davidson College
- Edward Binanay, Co-director of NC Filipino Americans for Biden-Harris (Co-Chair)
- Nida Allam, 3rd Vice Chair of NCDP and Candidate for Durham County Commission
- Maria Cervania, Candidate for Wake County Commission
- Jay Chadhuri, North Carolina State Senator
- Ronnie Chatterji, Candidate for NC State Treasurer
- Manisha Dass, Director of NC South Asians for Biden
- Hongbin Gu, Chapel Hill City Council member
- Tai Huynh, Chapel Hill City Council member
- Mujtaba Mohammed, North Carolina State Senator
- Steve Rao, Morrisville Town Commissioner
- Ron Sanyal, Retired
- Rashidul Islam, Software Engineer
- Asia Sheikh, Global Service Program Manager at Lenovo
