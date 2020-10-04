Beautiful weather to start the week with a First Alert by the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A weak cold front will move across the Carolinas overnight, bringing some extra clouds and the chance for a few sprinkles.
Overnight low temperatures will cool to around 50 degrees for the piedmont, and lower 40s for the mountains.
High pressure builds across the region for the start of the workweek with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected Monday through Thursday with high temperatures generally ranging from 75 to 80 degrees.
Monday and Tuesday will feature highs in the mid to upper 70s, with highs around 80 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday.
We have issued a First Alert for the weekend, as tropical moisture may bring rain chances to the Carolinas.
There is a lot of uncertainty in the extended forecast for next weekend so make sure you keep up with the latest weather updates throughout the week.
Potential Tropical Cyclone #26 formed south of Jamaica Sunday evening and is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Delta on Monday and potentially a hurricane by Wednesday as it moves into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Unfortunately, this system may bring heavy rainfall, damaging winds and storm surge along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida.
Right now, the latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center, takes what is expected to become Hurricane Delta toward the Louisiana/Mississippi/Alabama coast by late Friday.
Depending on the steering currents, this tropical system may continue to move north into the Mississippi Valley or Tennessee Valley region and bring tropical moisture to the Carolinas for the weekend.
We are also closely watching Tropical Storm Gamma, which is expected to meander along the Yucatan Peninsula this week, bringing rain and wind to Mexico, yet it may make a turn more into the Gulf of Mexico by late in the week as well.
Have a great start to the week, and make sure you stay updated with any potential weather changes ahead.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
