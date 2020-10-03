Shreveport woman charged with murder of infant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Shreveport Police Department, a woman has been charged with the murder of an infant.
Sharon Johnson, 29, is being charged with one count of second-degree murder after killing her 9-month-old son.
Officers responded to 4700 Hilry Huckabee III Drive on May 2 in response to an infant suffering multiple blunt force injuries to his body. The infant was transported to LSU Health Hospital where he later died.
Investigators with the Homicide Unit and the Youth Services Bureau launched a joint investigation into the matter.
On Saturday, Oct. 3, after months of investigation, officials produced evidence and procured a warrant for Johnson’s arrest.
Her bond was set at $500,000.
Johnsons was already being held on charges of second-degree cruelty to juveniles stemming from the battery of her two-year-old daughter, who also lived in the home.
