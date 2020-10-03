5-year-old, 2 other people struck by car at Union County soccer field

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A 5-year-old girl was among three people who were struck in a hit and run incident Saturday afternoon at the Fieldstone Farm subdivision soccer field in Indian Trail.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:15 p.m., a gray or silver Nissan Altima jumped the curb, striking three people before leaving the scene.
The child was taken to the hospital by EMS with potentially life-threatening injuries, and the other two individuals struck suffered minor injuries.
Police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are searching for the driver of the Nissan.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.