Police investigating early morning homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the 4000 block of Conway Avenue around 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot. They were pronounced dead on scene.
Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives of the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team, CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services, Crime Stoppers, CFD, and Medic also assisted.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
