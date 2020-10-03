Many Charlotte-area bar owners still upset over governor’s restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This is the first full weekend of North Carolina Gov. Roy Coopers Phase 3 order.
That means there’s much more leeway when it comes to certain businesses that are permitted to open, and how long they can operate.
Many bar owners are crying foul because they can only open up to 30 percent capacity, and only if they have outdoor seating.
“I’m telling you it’s just asinine," said Patrick Turner, who has had to watch his friend Shawn Shrader do a lot of suffering over the past seven months.
Turner said that Turner shouldn’t have had to suffer like this.
“It went from sad to angry to, this is just beyond belief,” said Turner.
Shrader owns a chain of bars in the Charlotte area called The Kilted Buffalo, which has been closed since March due to the pandemic.
When Phase 3 was enacted, he was able to open a sidewalk patio for a few people, but not many.
Deb Kozial has been a loyal customer for years.
“We come here every Sunday to watch football, we come here during the week to hang out," she said.
The governor’s order says bars can be open, but only for outdoor service and only at 30 percent capacity.
Restaurants that serve alcohol have much greater leeway.
Customer Eric Schriber said that doesn’t make a lot of sense to him.
“As far as I know, the virus doesn’t attack a place with alcohol only and not food so, the science didn’t make sense," Schriber said.
While the Huntersville location of Shrader’s business is limping along, his Mooresville and Plaza locations sit dark.
Neither location has patio seating.
Some of his customers. such as Sean Smith, wonder why bars like the Buffalo are singled out.
“You can’t single out certain businesses. People put their whole lives into this and to be singled out and go out of business would be terrible," Smith said.
The owner of the Kilted Buffalo feels there’s a double standard when it comes to who stays open, and who doesn’t.
“We just want our voices to be heard that we’re just not on an even playing field,” said Shrader.
The Kilted Buffalo will survive this pandemic but Shrader worries what will happen the next time something like this happens again.
“No one was prepared for this, and I don’t know how we all of the sudden get prepared for the next time. But I know that’s something that everyone in every industry will be thinking about as we move forward," Shrader said.
