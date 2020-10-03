Here’s a forecast you don’t want to miss!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you don’t like this 7-day forecast, I’m never going to be able to please you.
After a very wet year, we are looking at a whole string of dry days. In fact, we may not see a drop of rain for the entire extended forecast. Highs both today and tomorrow will be in the low 70s. That’s a little below the average high of 76°. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. If you’ll be joining the Komen Race virtually today, you will be in great shape. Since you can choose when you get out there, go this morning if you like the cool temps. Hold off a bit if you like it a little milder.
Moving into the new week, we will keep the rain away. Highs will be in the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday before we get back close to 80° on Wednesday. That’s as warm as it gets though. We will get back to the low to mid 70s by the second half of the week.
Tropical Storm Gamma is closing in on the Yucatan Peninsula but doesn’t appear to be headed for the US at this time.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.