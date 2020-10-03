Here’s a forecast you don’t want to miss!

After a very wet year, we are looking at a whole string of dry days. In fact, we may not see a drop of rain for the entire extended forecast. Highs both today and tomorrow will be in the low 70s. That’s a little below the average high of 76°. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. If you’ll be joining the Komen Race virtually today, you will be in great shape. Since you can choose when you get out there, go this morning if you like the cool temps. Hold off a bit if you like it a little milder.