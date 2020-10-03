Grammy-nominated Charlotte native DaBaby to host ‘VOTE BABY VOTE’ voter registration drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Grammy-nominated Charlotte native DaBaby will be hosting a “VOTE BABY VOTE” voter registration drive in Charlotte.
The drive is happening on Monday, Oct. 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Derita Athletic Association (4920 W. Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28269).
With the 2020 general election approaching, DaBaby says he wants to make sure that every eligible American is not only registered to vote, but also knowledgeable about the voting process.
“VOTE BABY VOTE” will include on-site voter registration, voter education, entertainment, food trucks, free COVID-19 testing, and prizes.
“Now more than ever it is important for us to get to the polls and make sure that our voices are heard,” DaBaby said. “The 1st step is to register. Then, vote baby vote!”
The community is strongly encouraged to follow all social distancing guidelines. Masks are also highly encouraged for this event.
To find out more information about the “VOTE BABY VOTE” voter registration drive, visit @billiondollarbaby on Instagram.
