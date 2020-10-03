Chilly mornings and mild afternoons continue into next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Beautiful weather continues for the remainder of the weekend, with pleasant weather continuing through next week.
Sunday morning will start off with low temperatures in the upper 40s for the Piedmont and upper 30s for the mountains.
Sunday afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures ranging from the lower 70s in the Piedmont, to lower 60s in the mountains.
A weak cold front will move through the Carolinas Sunday night, bringing the chance for a few sprinkles at best.
Monday afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s for the Piedmont with highs around 60 degrees for the mountains.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will continue Tuesday through Thursday with high temperatures ranging from around 75 to 80 degrees on average.
Friday into next weekend is expected to be in the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies. Some weather models hint at moisture moving into the region by late next weekend which could provide a few rain showers.
We are also closely watching Tropical Storm Gamma which continues to churn along the Yucatan Peninsula into early next week.
Right now, there are no direct impacts for the U.S., yet depending on steering currents in the atmosphere, Tropical Storm Gamma, could push tropical moisture in our direction by late next week. For now, we will continue to monitor this system and will update you on any changes.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.