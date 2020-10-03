Chapel Hill: No Franklin Street Halloween due to pandemic

(Source: Jon Gardiner)
By Associated Press | October 3, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 5:24 PM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina college town’s popular Halloween celebration will not be permitted this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chapel Hill officials announced Friday afternoon that all town-sponsored public events and festivals through the end of the year have been canceled.

The News & Observer reports that the annual Halloween-related closure of Franklin Street was also canceled.

While not an organized event, thousands of costumed revelers typically pack the street.

Police Chief Chris Blue said in a statement that given the pandemic, supporting a Halloween event would not be in the best interest of safety.