Chapel Hill: No Franklin Street Halloween due to pandemic

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina college town’s popular Halloween celebration will not be permitted this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chapel Hill officials announced Friday afternoon that all town-sponsored public events and festivals through the end of the year have been canceled.
The News & Observer reports that the annual Halloween-related closure of Franklin Street was also canceled.
While not an organized event, thousands of costumed revelers typically pack the street.
Police Chief Chris Blue said in a statement that given the pandemic, supporting a Halloween event would not be in the best interest of safety.