Cam Newton being placed on reserve/COVID-19 list per multiple reports

(Charlotte Observer) - Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per multiple reports.
The Patriots confirmed Saturday morning that a player had tested positive for the virus Friday evening and that every precaution was being taken.
“Late last night we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19,” the Patriots said in a statement.
Newton is the first starting quarterback to be placed on the list for an extended period of time. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the list during the offseason due to a false positive test.
The Patriots are scheduled to play the Chiefs in Kansas City at 4:25 Sunday.
The Falcons faced a similar situation last week when cornerback A.J. Terrell tested positive the day before Atlanta’s Week 3 home game against the Bears. The game took place as scheduled.
The NFL is already dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak surrounding the Tennessee Titans. The Titans game against the Steelers scheduled for this weekend was postponed. 16 players and staff have reportedly tested positive within the organization.
The Panthers currently have no players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Three players from Carolina have spent time on COVID-19 lists this season.