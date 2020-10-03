Cal Cunningham admits to sending sexually suggestive texts

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WBTV) - North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham has admitted to sending sexually suggestive text messages to a California strategist who is not his wife.
Cunningham apologized but said he would not drop out of the race in a statement. It’s unclear when the messages were sent, but at one point Cunningham says he’s “Nervous about the next 100 days,” which could be a reference to the election. One hundred days before the election would be July 26.
Both Cunningham and the woman, identified by National File as the wife of an army veteran, have spouses.
Copies of the messages were obtained by National File. In them, Cunningham can be seen sending texts to the woman saying things like, “Would make my day to roll over and kiss you about now.”
In a statement to WBTV, Cunningham says, “I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry. The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family’s privacy be respected in this personal matter.”
“I remain grateful and humbled by the ongoing support that North Carolinians have extended in this campaign, and in the remaining weeks before this election I will continue to work to earn the opportunity to fight for the people of our state.”
Earlier Friday, Cunningham’s opponent, Sen. Thom Tillis, confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.