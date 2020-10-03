Animal rescues back in business to hold public fundraising events in N.C.'s Phase 3

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday was the first day that many animal rescues in North Carolina were allowed to put on public events during the coronavirus pandemic.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Coopers Phase 3 order, which started Friday evening, means that many businesses can get back to work, including animal rescues, which have been shut down for months.
Because of that, animal rescue officials say there is a backlog of dogs and cats waiting to be adopted.
The backlog of adoptable animals needing homes has skyrocketed since rescues. Animal rescue shelters weren’t even allowed to host pet adoption fairs because of the outbreak.
Fundraising events have also been canceled for the past seven months, leaving many rescue coffers dry.
“We haven’t been able to do any of that," said LaDonna Mabe, with Happy Tails Rescue in Mooresville. "We haven’t been able to do our annual hot dog sale, our annual yard sale, our car wash. You know, we haven’t been able to do anything, so we’ve just had to rely on begging for donations.”
Volunteers are also taking extra precautions including social distancing and wearing masks during home visits.
