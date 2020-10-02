‘You murdered my son’: Harold Easter’s family joins rally after CMPD releases video of moments leading to in-custody death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Harold Easter’s family says they are fighting for change and for justice following his in-custody death at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Headquarters in January.
On Thursday, CMPD released video of the moments that led to Easter’s death.
Easter’s family joined a march and rally Friday night as demonstrators continued to call for justice.
*WARNING FOR STRONG LANGUAGE DURING LIVE VIDEO*
It’s the second night since the video’s release where crowds gathered to condemn CMPD’s actions in the case.
A “Justice for Harold Easter” started at 8 p.m. Friday at First Ward Park. Demonstrators then marched through the uptown Charlotte streets chanting.
People in the streets chanted “Harold Easter” and “Black Lives Matter” and “CMPD killed Harold Easter.”
“We hate that this happened,” said Detrise Maddox, who is the mother of Easter’s two children. “Looking at the tape, what is justice? How are we going to seek justice? When are we going to seek justice? It’s crazy that we have to lose a loved one in order for us to seek changes. That’s what we are fighting for today – change in some of the laws.”
Danny Anderson, Easter’s father, watched the video, along with other family members.
He said his son was treated inhumanely by CMPD officers.
The video shows that Easter admits being high on drugs. Then, the officers leave the room before he collapses without receiving medical treatment.
“It wasn’t right,” Anderson said. “You shouldn’t do a dog like that. I cried. Should nobody be treated like that. I don’t care who you are, what you did, what they stopped you for, what you were accused of. Nobody should be treated like that. Something is wrong with the justice system.”
CMPD released the videos just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. The release consists of more than 5 hours of footage spread across 17 different videos. The release includes police body-worn camera of the arrest, transport and surveillance video of the detention of Harold Easter on January 23, 2020.
On Thursday, an Instagram post by CLTProtests called for action.
“The call is for bodies in the street, but if you’re not able to come out please consider donating, and spread the word. You can donate to feed the movement, donate water, sports drinks or/and snacks,” part of the post read. “We don’t want any more lives lost, this system must change.”
Alex Heroy, the Easter’s family attorney, said Thursday was hard for the family.
“Knowing the whole world is going to see your brother, son ‚dad, cousin die the way he did, die unnecessarily, that’s been really tough,” Heroy said.
With the march Thursday night at First Ward Park in Easter’s memory, Heroy says people are angry and that having the community behind the family means something.
“They’ve all taken it differently. Harold’s mom has had a really tough day, she tried to surround herself with family and just be supported by loved ones,” he added.
As far as what’s next for the family, Heroy says they are working to make positive changes in the city.
All of the CMPD officers and a sergeant cited for termination after the in-custody death of Harold Easter have resigned, CMPD confirmed Tuesday.
“The five sworn employees who were cited for termination following the internal investigation into the death of Harold Easter have resigned,” a CMPD public information officer wrote.
Just last week, Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer B. Merriweather III said no charges would be filed against the five CMPD employees in connection to Easter’s in-custody death in January.
The news came just days after the sworn CMPD employees were “cited for termination” following the internal investigation into the incident.
“You murdered my son,” Anderson said. “I’ve got to forgive them because the Bible says to forgive them. She should not have been able to resign. They should have gotten fired, and it should be on their record.”
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Easter had a medical emergency after they arrested him for drug charges and were transporting him back to the station for processing on Jan. 23. Easter died a few days later after being rushed to the hospital.
According to the 35-page report released last week, the state would have had to prove the officers knew or should have known that Easter ingested cocaine and that their failure to get medical attention amounted to criminal negligence.
