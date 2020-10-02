20-year-old unlicensed driver arrested after 21-year-old dies in road race

By WBTV Web Staff | October 2, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 4:26 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 21-year-old male was killed and a 20-year-old was charged after the two engaged in a road race Thursday night in east Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a Jeep, driven by Daniel David Knapp, ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Knapp died at the scene.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 10300 block of Parkton Road.

Police say Knapp, who was driving a 1999 Jeep, was racing the driver of a 2002 Volkswagon Jetta, traveling 80 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Knapp lost control of his car and ran off the road and crashed into a tree. The driver of the Jetta, 20-year-old Amy Michelle Linares, was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Linares, who didn’t have a driver’s license, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, no operator’s license, willful speed competition, no liability insurance and fictitious registration.

Police said sped is a contributing factor of the crash, but impairment is not suspected.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

