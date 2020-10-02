10-year-old girl injured after shots fired into multiple apartments, vehicles in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been arrested and another person is still wanted after a 10-year-old girl was injured when shots were fired into multiple vehicles and apartments in Huntersville.
The incident happened on Pinnacle Cross Drive on Thursday, Oct. 1 around 11:21 p.m.
Officers with the Huntersville Police Department responded to reports of multiple shots being fired.
During the investigation, officials discovered two storage areas, two vehicles and two apartments were struck during the shooting.
Inside of one of the apartments, a 10-year-old female was also shot causing minor injury.
Two suspects were identified, Deminique Raquan Watters and Antonio Davon Weeks. Warrants were obtained for Watters and Weeks for the following charges:
- Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm (2 counts)
- Discharging a Firearm into Occupied Property
- Damage to Property (5 counts)
Watters has since been arrested, while Weeks remains at large.
Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867. You can also visit http://www.northmeckcrimestoppers.org.
