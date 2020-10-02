Staying motivated as races go virtual during 2020

“This is such a unique year. We have worked creatively to keep our theme Race Where You Are….And Keep Our Mission Moving as the focus of the experience this year. Komen Charlotte’s programs and services reach 13 counties throughout NC and Racing and Walking where you live matches well with our service area. We received a special message yesterday from Paula Schneider, Susan G Komen, CEO, celebrating the wonderful achievement of Komen Charlotte. She noted that Komen Charlotte’s Race for the Cure is a bright spot in the series of Race and Walks for Komen nationally. I am very sure that after the Race we will have great results to report out to the community.”