Staying motivated as races go virtual during 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Instead of oceans of pink filling the streets of Uptown Charlotte on Saturday, you may see scattered pink around the Charlotte area as people race where they are in this year’s Komen Charlotte Virtual Race for the Cure.
Like many 5ks and races this year, Komen Charlotte is going virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. Participants are encouraged to run or walk wherever they are and document the experience online with the hashtag #KomenCLT.
Jamie Davis is the owner of Charlotte Running Company stores in Mooresville and North Lake. Davis partners with a race management company that puts on about 200 events in the Charlotte area. He says when the coronavirus pandemic forced many races to go virtual, they saw a dip in registrations.
“Other races have seen up to 80 to 90 percent drop in registrations so those charities are hurt,” Davis said. “So, if you’re someone that wants these things to be around, you should support them just like other small businesses but think of the charities and things you like to do.”
It is unclear if Komen Charlotte has experienced a dip in registrations for this year’s virtual race but the executive director of the organization said in a statement to WBTV they are hopeful for a good turnout come Saturday.
“This is such a unique year. We have worked creatively to keep our theme Race Where You Are….And Keep Our Mission Moving as the focus of the experience this year. Komen Charlotte’s programs and services reach 13 counties throughout NC and Racing and Walking where you live matches well with our service area. We received a special message yesterday from Paula Schneider, Susan G Komen, CEO, celebrating the wonderful achievement of Komen Charlotte. She noted that Komen Charlotte’s Race for the Cure is a bright spot in the series of Race and Walks for Komen nationally. I am very sure that after the Race we will have great results to report out to the community.”
Leyla Porteous owns Flow Multisport Coaching, a business that trains triathletes for competition. She says it can be tough for even the most experienced runners to stay motivated for a virtual run.
“It’s important to treat the virtual race just as any normal race so look at all the things that are exciting about a race,” Porteous said.
She encourages participants to tell their friends and family they are running or walking so that they are held accountable.
“If you didn’t tell anyone and it’s virtual, it’s easy to say ‘oh, well maybe I won’t do it’,” Porteous said. “It doesn’t have that same build-up. So, you have to create that yourself.”
You can still register for the 2020 Komen Charlotte’s Virtual Race for the Cure. Click here for more information.
