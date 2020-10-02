Spectacular weekend on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get set for another beautiful early October day around the WBTV news area, complete with sunshine, low humidity levels and pleasant afternoon readings right around 70°.
I hope you can get outdoors and enjoy at least part of the day!
After a pleasant evening, we’ll quickly fall back to the lower 40s overnight under clear skies. There will probably be patchy frost in the mountains - and perhaps even a few neighborhoods in the northern foothills – Saturday morning where low temperatures will likely dip into the 30s.
As for the weekend, there’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around but we’ll hold near 70° Saturday before inching up into the lower 70s on Sunday.
A slow warming trend is forecast for early next week with highs in the lower to middle 70s and continued rain-free weather for Monday and Tuesday before a rebound to the upper 70s comes our way Wednesday and Thursday.
Hope you have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
