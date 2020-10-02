Some movie theaters opening under Phase 3, others prepping for next week

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - With Governor Roy Cooper moving North Carolina to Phase 3 of COVID-19 restrictions, movie theaters are among the businesses getting the green night to reopen.
They will be limited to 30 percent capacity. Social distancing and facemasks will be required.
Some theaters are ready to open now, though many more are not.
In Morganton, the Marquee Cinemas, with seven theaters, will wait until October 9 to show movies again.
Manager Garland Roberts said there is just too much to do to be ready earlier than that.
His staff will have to come back to work and a major cleanup will then be needed.
“Everything will be sanitized,” Roberts said.
There is plenty of space in the theaters to set up social distancing, he says and believes a lot of people will take advantage.
“I was getting calls from people just as the Governor’s press conference ended,” Roberts said.
Showtimes will be staggered so a large crowd doesn’t arrive at the same time and there will be breaks between showings in each theater to allow for extra cleaning.
As to which movies will be shown?
Roberts says he’ll find out Monday or Tuesday at the latest.
In any case, Roberts said it has been a long seven months and he’s excited to bring movies back to the big screen again.
