Pleasant fall weather continues for the weekend and next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Frost Advisory has been issued for overnight into Saturday morning for parts of the NC mountains, including Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties.
Mountain communities are expected to have Saturday morning low temperatures in the low to mid-30s. The Piedmont will be chilly overnight with Saturday morning lows in the lower 40s.
After a chilly start to the day, Saturday afternoon will be pleasant with sunny skies and highs ranging from around 70 degrees in the Piedmont to around 60 degrees in the mountains.
Sunday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with the chance for a few sprinkles late Sunday into early Monday as a weak cold front moves through the Carolinas.
Sunday and Monday afternoon high temperatures are expected to be in the lower 70s for the Piedmont, and around 60 degrees for the mountains.
The remainder of next week will continue to feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s for the Piedmont and lower 60s for the mountains.
Enjoy the fall weather!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
