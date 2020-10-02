Person shot while walking down road in Charlotte

Person shot while walking down road in Charlotte
Person shot while walking down road in Charlotte (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 2, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 3:14 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was injured when he was shot in the leg while walking in west Charlotte Friday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a male was found in the grass with a gunshot wound off of West Boulevard.

Police said emergency responders put a tourniquet on him and took him to the hospital.

Medic said the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening conditions.

No other information was released.

CMPD has not said if an arrest was made.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.