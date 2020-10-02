Person shot while walking down road in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was injured when he was shot in the leg while walking in west Charlotte Friday afternoon.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a male was found in the grass with a gunshot wound off of West Boulevard.
Police said emergency responders put a tourniquet on him and took him to the hospital.
Medic said the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening conditions.
No other information was released.
CMPD has not said if an arrest was made.
