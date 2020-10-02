NFL cornerback Bashaud Breeland pleads guilty to marijuana possession in York Co., looks to put ‘entire ordeal’ behind him

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who won a Super Bowl with the team and played collegiately at Clemson, pleaded guilty to marijuana possession in York County Friday. He will pay a $100 fine.
Breeland was arrested in York County on April 28 on charges that included driving without a license, driving with an open container of alcohol, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
As part of Friday’s guilty plea, the charges of transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, driving without a license and resisting arrest will be dismissed.
An official statement for Breeland was provided.
“We are pleased to have come to a fair and swift resolution in this case. Mr. Breeland looks forward to putting this entire ordeal behind him. We appreciate the York County prosecutor’s cooperation and professionalism throughout this process. This case is a prime example of how a person is best served by allowing these matters to be litigated in a court of law, rather than roadside during an arrest,” the statement read.
This statement was provided from Solicitor Kevin Brackett, Sixteenth Judicial Circuit.
“This was a relatively minor situation that could have turned into a serious incident. Failing to comply with law enforcement’s instructions too often leads to tragic results. I appreciate Mr. Breeland’s recognition of this fact and acceptance of responsibility for his actions. Compliance is the best way to avoid a dangerous escalation of routine encounters with the police,” the statement read.
Breeland, who had an interception in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers, signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract in April 2020 to remain in Kansas City, according to ESPN.
The Allendale, S.C., native played at Clemson before being drafted by the Washington Redskins in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.
He signed a 3-year, $24 million deal with the Panthers in 2018, but the team voided his deal after Breeland cut his toe, suffered an infection and failed his physical, according to NFL.com.
