N.C. Senator Thom Tillis tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis has tested positive for COVID-19.
Sen. Tillis tweeted he’s following the recommendations of his doctor and that he currently has no symptoms and feels well.
Sen. Tillis (R-NC) issued the following statement:
“Over the last few months, I’ve been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive. I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I’ve been in close contact with. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well. As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and deadly virus, especially because many carriers are asymptomatic. I encourage all North Carolinians to follow the recommendations of medical experts, including wearing a mask, washing hands, and practicing social distancing. For any North Carolinian who believes they were exposed to the virus or starts to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested to protect those around you.”
Tillis is the second Senate Judiciary Committee member to announce he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. First was Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT). Sen. Lee met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday and met with Tillis on Wednesday.
Sen. Tillis is running for re-election in the U.S. Senate and just participated in his third debate with Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham Thursday night.
Cunningham tweeted Friday night wishing Sen. Tillis a speedy recovery and says he will be tested.
“I’m wishing @SenThomTillis a quick recovery following his positive COVID-19 test, and am thinking of him and his family. Because I was with Senator Tillis recently on the debate stage, I will also get tested,” Cunnigham tweeted.
