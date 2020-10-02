N.C., S.C. leaders react after President Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump announced Thursday night on social media that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.
The news came moments after his top aide, Hope Hicks, was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.
Trump announced that he and the First Lady are quarantining and recovering together.
“We will get through this TOGETHER,” the president tweeted.
The news of the president’s positive results sent shockwaves across the country.
Politicians, both Democrats and Republicans, took to Twitter to react to the news and to wish the president a speedy recovery.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, along with other lawmakers in the Carolinas offered their well-wishes to the president and the First Lady.
North Carolina Senate candidate Cal Cunningham said, “My throughs are with the President and First Lady, as we wish them a complete and speedy recovery from COVID-19.”
North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis says President Trump “is a fighter.”
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said he spoke with the president this morning, and he “was in good spirits.”
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore tweeted a photo of himself with the president, saying “Mr. President they people of North Carolina wish you and @FLOTUS a strong recovery and pray together today for the health and wellbeing of every American family.”
North Carolina Congressman Richard Hudson said, “As with all Americans affected by this virus, we pray for a quick recovery, as well as for all of our leaders & those developing a vaccine & therapeutics. Together, we’ll emerge from this time stronger than before.”
North Carolina Congresswoman Alma Adams said, “I wish the First Lady, the President and everyone in the administration a speedy recovery.”
North Carolina Congressman Dan Bishop added, “Courage and confidence are the essence of the American spirit. That is why those who would weaken America invariably focus on spreading fear and doubt. Many succumb. But as for this president and his family — never.”
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said, “I am praying for a speedy recovery for President @RealDonaldTrump and First Lady @MelaniaTrump.”
South Carolina Congressman Ralph Norman stated, “As with everyone who has or will contract COVID, let’s pray President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS' symptoms remain mild, for their speedy recovery, and for the wellbeing of those around them.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.