Man facing murder charges after Statesville man assaulted, dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing murder charges after a Statesville man died Friday morning.
Marvin Wade Millsaps, 56, was arrested Thursday for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill after 66-year-old Ralph Longenecker was found in lying in the roadway on West Raleigh Avenue on Wednesday.
Statesville police say Longenecker was assaulted and had serious head injuries. He died at the hospital Friday morning.
Investigators found video footage of the alleged assault, show Longenecker being knocked out and Millsaps kicking him in the head and walking away.
Witnesses helped identify the assaulter as Millsaps.
Arrest warrants were obtained on Millsaps, while was found and taken into custody without incident.
He was initially given a $150,000.00 secured bond.
However, the charges will be changed to murder, according to Statesville police.
