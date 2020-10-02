Man charged in southwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged in the shooting of a 24-year-old man that happened near an intersection in southwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. off Tuckaseegee Road near Fern Avenue. Police arrived to a 24-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Friday, police said 29-year-old David Lee Chambers was identified as a suspect in the shooting. After being interviewed by detectives, Chambers was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and larceny of a motor vehicle.
Anyone with additional information in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
