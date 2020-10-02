Man arrested on 90 counts of child pornography

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces 90 counts of child pornography after investigators say they found that many sexually explicit images in his possession.
Izard County sheriff’s deputies arrested Gavin R. Winter, 37, of Melbourne on Thursday, Oct. 1, following a months-long investigation.
The case began on Aug. 18 when the Arkansas State Police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), according to a Friday news release from Chief Deputy Charley Melton.
NCMEC provided state investigators with the email address and phone number of a person “who had uploading images of children that were explicit in nature.” ASP then obtained search warrants for the accounts.
During an interview with detectives, Melton said Winter stated he downloaded the images.
Deputies arrested him on 90 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
He’s being held on a $20,000 bond awaiting his first appearance in circuit court.
