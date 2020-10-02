The Magic Of Puff Pastry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - How many times have you come home from the store, gone to put your groceries away, and your fridge or freezer are packed? There’s absolutely no room. Why not do more with less. Stacey Ann Dowd is the owner of Gypsy Soup. She joined us on QC Morning to show us how one ingredient can be used in multiple ways!
Puff Pastry Pinwheels:
Ingredients:
- 1 sheet of puff pastry
- 6 slices of ham
- 6 slices provolone
Instructions:
- Step 1: thaw pastry for 40 minutes
- Step 2: on a piece of parchment paper, place the unrolled sheet of pastry
- Step 3: cut off one of the strips and cut into 4 squares
- Step 4: gently rolling the remaining dough, then placing cheese and meat to cover the area. Roll in a log. Cut into 1-inch pieces.
- Step 5: Place on a cookie sheet, bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Enjoy
Alternative fillings: leftover chicken, veggies, or ground beef. Use the 4 baked squares, top with fruit, yogurt, or Pudding.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.