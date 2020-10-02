Judge approves North Carolina plan to ease absentee voting rules

(AP/WBTV) - A North Carolina judge has decided to allow the state to move forward with a settlement reached last week to ease certain absentee ballot voting procedures.
It happened Friday afternoon when a state court judge accepted the settlement agreement between the North Carolina State Board of Elections and a Democratic-aligned group.
This agreement would expand the amount of absentee ballots that can be accepted that don’t meet all the requirements of state law.
Counties would have six more days to accept postmarked ballots. Voters with missing witness information would be able to correct the problem with an affidavit rather than having to fill out an entirely new ballot.
But that ruling in state court is now being challenged in federal court. Republicans still have two federal cases in which it is challenging the easing of voting rules.
A federal judge is holding the hearing right now on whether to issue a restraining order that would stop the state court settlement from taking effect.
All of this is playing out as more than 300,000 absentee ballots have already been returned across the state.
Wake County Superior Judge Bryan Collins said the settlement was reached lawfully and without collusion between elections board members and Attorney General Josh Stein.
