Ivanka Trump tests negative for COVID-19 day after visiting Gaston County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner both tested negative for COVID-19 Friday, one day after the president’s daughter made a visit to Gaston County.
The news comes less than 12 hours after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced they both tested positive for the virus. White House Special Assistant to the President and Associate Dir. of Communications for Economic Initiatives Carolina Hurley confirmed on Twitter that Ivanka had tested negative.
Less than 30 minutes before the negative test results were announced, Ivanka herself took to Twitter to wish her father and Melania a speedy recovery.
“Praying for the swift recovery of my father and Melania and for all those impacted by COVID-19,” she tweeted. “As they fight this together, the President will continue to fight for the people of this great country.”
President Trump said early Friday that he and the First Lady tested positive for the coronavirus. He reportedly has mild symptoms of the virus.
“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” Trump tweeted just before 1 a.m. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”
Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus on Friday morning and “remains in good health,” his spokesman told the Associated Press.
Thursday was Ivanka Trump’s third reported visit to North Carolina in a little more than four weeks. she surprised three businesses in Belmont owned by Holy Angels, an organization that provides jobs and opportunities for those with disabilities. Among those visits were Cherub’s Cafe, Cotton Candy Factory and Bliss Gallery.
According to a spokesperson for Ivanka Trump, she met with employees and learned more about those operations.
Ivanka Trump then visited The Barn and Sandcastle Farm in Dallas for a moderated question and answer segment with Mercedes Schlapp, who previously served as White House Director of Strategic Communications in the Trump Administration, along with local supporters.
According to a spokesperson, Ivanka Trump discussed the president’s accomplishments, “including prioritizing affordable childcare, cutting taxes, school choice and the need to elect Donald Trump for four more years.”
Ivanka Trump’s visit to Gaston County comes 33 days ahead of the November presidential election.
Ivanka Trump, who is an adviser to her father, visited Wilmington for a “fireside chat” with Trump campaign national press secretary Hogan Gidley on Sept. 17.
On Sept. 10, she was in Raleigh to tour the State Farmers' Market and promote the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
