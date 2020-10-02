Cool, crisp air abides through the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mild and calm conditions are locked in place through for the remainder of the day and into the weekend.
In Charlotte, afternoon highs will stay well below average in the upper 60s before dropping into the lower 40s overnight.
In the higher elevations, overnight temperatures will slide into the 30s, therefore frost development is possible in some neighborhoods especially those above 3,500 feet by Saturday morning.
Sunny skies and mild temperatures will prevail Saturday as high pressure hovers over the region. By Sunday, an incoming cold front will breakdown that area of high pressure, but the weather impacts will be minimal.
Expect a few more clouds Sunday and a light passing shower or two in the Mountains and Foothills with dry and partly sunny conditions elsewhere.
Highs will top out in the lower 70s in the Charlotte Metro area Saturday and Sunday. After spending after evening in the 40s Saturday night, lows will gradually climb in to the lower 50s Sunday night into Monday.
Next week, high temperatures rise into the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
