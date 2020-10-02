Bars reopening across Charlotte at 30 percent outdoor capacity, others can’t open under restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Movie theaters and bars in North Carolina could reopen at 5 p.m. Friday at limited capacity.
But for some bars in Charlotte, reopening was not possible.
Bars can only operate at 30 percent capacity outside, meaning bars without outdoor seating are out of luck.
Hattie’s Tap and Tavern has served drinks in Plaza Midwood for almost 6 years.
“It’s been seven months since our doors were closed and it was looking like it wasn’t going to happen," bar owner Jackie DeLoache said.
DeLoache said she has never been more thankful for her back patio, which allows her to re-open for 25 people at a time.
“We’re only going to allow a certain number of people indoors at a time to use the bathroom or order a drink and we’ll be in control of the number of people going in and out," she said.
The bar is set up to guide people outdoors and masks are required until you have a seat.
“My heart goes out to the people who don’t have outdoor space," DeLoache said.
Bars, including Smokey Joe’s and Jeff’s Bucket Shop, are not reopening.
Some bar owners protested the outdoor requirement on Thursday.
Tad McGrath shares the frustration. His bar The Trap is just miles from looser restrictions across the border.
“We’re five miles away from the South Carolina border," McGrath said. "So many people they’ve easily just gone and taken all those tax dollars, revenue right over the border.”
He is grateful to have a patio spacious enough for a capacity of 100 people.
“It’s a relief finally," McGrath said. "Mostly for my staff, I really want them to be able to make some money.”
McGrath said he had to have a rush visit from the fire marshal yesterday, in order to get a permit for outdoor occupancy.
He says it’s another hoop to jump through, but it’s worth it to be back open.
