‘Back the Blue!’: Resident picks up tab for North Myrtle Beach officer’s food

‘Back the Blue!’: Resident picks up tab for North Myrtle Beach officer’s food
A stranger picked up the tab for a North Myrtle Beach officer's food order and left a note for him. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety via Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff | October 1, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 3:31 PM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach police officer was treated to a free meal, thanks to the kindness of a stranger.

According to a post on the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page, an officer went through the drive-thru at a local Sonic. When he got to the window to pay, “to his surprise,” the car in front of him had picked up the tab.

That generous citizen also left a note for the cashier to hand to the officer. It said “Back the Blue! Have a nice day!” and was signed “Pamela.”

“What an awesome community to live in and serve!!” the NMBDPS post stated.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.