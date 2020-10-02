App State vs. Louisiana football game postponed due to COVID-19 cases and contact tracing

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and university community remain our top priorities as we continue to navigate the unprecedented effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. “While we share in the disappointment of everyone who has worked hard to prepare for this football game, we have known that there will be challenges to maintaining the athletics calendar. We appreciate the continued support of Chancellor Everts for our student-athletes and athletics department, and we support the university’s efforts to maintain a safe learning environment for students, faculty and staff.”