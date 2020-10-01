Trump business deductions: sketchy, normal or in-between?

According to the Times, Trump has treated some of his residences as businesses, in the process deducting millions of dollars. An estate north of New York City used by the Trump family for years is classified as an investment property, allowing Trump to deduct $2.2 million in property taxes since 2014, the Times says. Trump has also taken hundreds of thousands of dollars in deductions for supplies and services like photography and landscaping at Mar-a-Lago, his home and private club in Palm Beach, Florida.