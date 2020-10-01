Texas officials say it could take 2-3 months to make water safe after brain-eating amoeba kills 6-year-old

“The path forward for the citizens of Lake Jackson is not going to be one that’s short,” Texas Commission on Environmental Quality executive director Toby Baker said at a press conference. “We have to get through the boil water first, which could take two to three weeks, after that we have to get chlorine levels to a state that can burn the entire system, scour the system, and kill the amoebas. That could take up to an additional 60 days.”