Teenager dies day after being shot in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old died a day after he was shot in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
Calvin Washington arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon and died Thursday.
Washington’s death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to police.
Investigators say the shooting appears to have happened in the 7400 block of North Tryon Street.
Police have not said if any arrests have been made.
Police continue to investigate.
No other information was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.